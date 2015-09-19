Having trouble viewing this email? Click here to view in browser. To unsubscribe, click here . Thursday Thoughts & Tips: Financial Readiness & Wellness w/ Ezra Dieuveille| Breast Cancer Awareness Watch Now! Miami Community Newspapers Supports Ken Fairman for Pinecrest Village Council Ken Fairman is a true community person. He has spent years giving his time, energy and leadership to Pinecrest and to the families who make this Village special. During his time serving the Village, Ken has been involved in the issues that matter to Pinecrest residents. He knows the community, he knows its neighborhoods and, most importantly, he has never been afraid to roll up his sleeves and get involved. Fairman was elected to the Pinecrest Village Council’s At-Large Seat in 2022 and currently serves as Vice.... Read More Seeing thru the FOG For years, local restaurateurs have struggled under the weight of Miami-Dade County’s rigid Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) regulations. However, following a comprehensive mayoral review released on September 21, the county is now making strides toward palpable change, proposing regulatory adjustments that actually make sense for the operators who drive the local hospitality and food and beverage scenes.... Read More The Michael Miller Show l Ralph Sanchez – Pinecrest Village Council Seat 3 Candidate Watch Now! Gabriel Rubio on Community Support & Mental Health Services at JCS | The Community Voice Watch Now!