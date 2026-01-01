Having trouble viewing this email? Click here to view in browser. To unsubscribe, click here . No Wrong Door: Opening Doors to Opportunity in Miami-Dade A thriving economy is measured not only by its largest corporations or newest investments, but by whether opportunity reaches every neighborhood and entrepreneurs have a fair chance to succeed. That is the promise behind Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s vision of an economy that works for all.

That vision is taking shape through the county’s first Small & Local Business Comprehensive Plan, bringing the spirit of the Mayor’s No Wrong Door approach to the entrepreneurs who power our communities. Read More Our Publications: Florida Property Management Strategies - Lidiala de la Rosa & U.S. Century Bank Meet Lidiala de la Rosa, president of Florida Property Management Strategies, a company dedicated to supporting community associations and board members with the guidance they need to manage day-to-day operations effectively. Serving communities throughout South

Florida, Lidiala built her business to fill a gap she experienced firsthand, ensuring associations receive the structure, consistency, and support they deserve.



As the company has grown, building the right systems and team has been essential. With support from U.S. Century Bank, Florida Property Management Strategies has been able to streamline operations, onboard new associations efficiently, and access the financial tools

needed to support continued growth.



From opening accounts within days to securing funding for capital improvements, the partnership has played a key role in helping the business deliver reliable service to the communities it serves.



For Lidiala, the difference is clear: it’s not just about transactions; it’s about having a banking partner that is responsive, accessible, and invested in long-term success. Watch Now The Community Voice: Understanding Florida Prepaid with Ann Fonts Watch Now Podcast/Shows Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence | The Community Voice with Fara Sax Watch More Than a Woman | Building Success in South Florida Real Estate with Isael Prieto Watch Real Estate with Coldwell Banker Realty | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight Watch Grant Miller Here! Grant Miller Here: James Hawkins, Cutler Bay Town Council Seat 1 Watch Grant Miller Here: Arbie J. Nickerson & Tanisha Johnbaptiste | American Music Initiative and Leadership Miami Watch From Miami to the UAE: Exploring the Next Business Connection Watch Your Estate Is Set. But Is Your Family Protected From Probate? You have built a remarkable life. A beautiful home. Investment portfolios. A business, perhaps, and a family you would do anything to protect. But here is the question most high-net-worth families in South Florida never think to ask: What happens to all of it the moment you are gone? Read More Under the Hood with Grant Miller! Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon: a family wagon With 577 Horsepower The station wagon has never been the first choice for most Miami drivers looking for a luxury performance vehicle. SUVs have largely taken over that role. But Mercedes-AMG has produced a compelling argument for keeping the wagon alive with the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon. This is a car that combines serious performance, plug-in hybrid capability and the practicality of a five-passenger wagon. Read More