Having trouble viewing this email? Click here to view in browser. To unsubscribe, click here . 250 Years of Freedom: Enduring Power of Your Vote As our nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence, we have a remarkable opportunity to reflect on the principles that have defined the United States for two and a half centuries. Among them, few are as fundamental as the belief that the authority of government comes from the people.

Our nation’s founders envisioned something extraordinary: a government in which citizens would have a voice in choosing their leaders. While that vision was imperfect at its inception, it established the foundation for a democracy that has evolved through generations of Americans who worked and sacrificed to expand the right to vote. RSVP Here! Our Publications: NAACP Podcast Ep. 16| Bonita Jones-Peabody Candidate for Circuit Court Judge | 11th Judicial Circuit Watch Now! Florida Property Management Strategies - Lidiala de la Rosa & U.S. Century Bank Meet Lidiala de la Rosa, president of Florida Property Management Strategies, a company dedicated to supporting community associations and board members with the guidance they need to manage day-to-day operations effectively. Serving communities throughout South

Florida, Lidiala built her business to fill a gap she experienced firsthand, ensuring associations receive the structure, consistency, and support they deserve.



As the company has grown, building the right systems and team has been essential. With support from U.S. Century Bank, Florida Property Management Strategies has been able to streamline operations, onboard new associations efficiently, and access the financial tools

needed to support continued growth.



From opening accounts within days to securing funding for capital improvements, the partnership has played a key role in helping the business deliver reliable service to the communities it serves.



For Lidiala, the difference is clear: it’s not just about transactions; it’s about having a banking partner that is responsive, accessible, and invested in long-term success. Watch Now Casa Familia & Legacy: Alina Nunez Talks Immigration Law with Jennie Diaz. Watch Now Podcast/Shows You Don’t Need Money to Change a Kid’s Life | Miami Autism Dad & Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Watch Business Beyond the Beach: The Miami Foundation & Give Miami Day Watch Michael Miller Meets Katy Marrero, Founder of Kreative Kids Therapy Watch Grant Miller Here! Grant Miller Here: James Hawkins, Cutler Bay Town Council Seat 1 Watch A Reason to Smile: Smile Institute Miami Gives Back with Free Dental Day Watch From Miami to the UAE: Exploring the Next Business Connection Watch Your Estate Is Set. But Is Your Family Protected From Probate? You have built a remarkable life. A beautiful home. Investment portfolios. A business, perhaps, and a family you would do anything to protect. But here is the question most high-net-worth families in South Florida never think to ask: What happens to all of it the moment you are gone? Read More Under the Hood with Grant Miller! Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon: a family wagon With 577 Horsepower The station wagon has never been the first choice for most Miami drivers looking for a luxury performance vehicle. SUVs have largely taken over that role. But Mercedes-AMG has produced a compelling argument for keeping the wagon alive with the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon. This is a car that combines serious performance, plug-in hybrid capability and the practicality of a five-passenger wagon. Read More