Miami Community Newspapers Supports Ken Fairman for Pinecrest Village Council
Ken Fairman is a true community person. He has spent years giving his time, energy and leadership to Pinecrest and to the families who make this Village special. During his time serving the Village, Ken has been involved in the issues that matter to Pinecrest residents. He knows the community, he knows its neighborhoods and, most importantly, he has never been afraid to roll up his sleeves and get involved. Fairman was elected to the Pinecrest Village Council’s At-Large Seat in 2022 and currently serves as Vice....Read More
Seeing thru the FOG
For years, local restaurateurs have struggled under the weight of Miami-Dade County’s rigid Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) regulations. However, following a comprehensive mayoral review released on September 21, the county is now making strides toward palpable change, proposing regulatory adjustments that actually make sense for the operators who drive the local hospitality and food and beverage scenes....Read More
The Michael Miller Show l Ralph Sanchez – Pinecrest Village Council Seat 3 Candidate
Mercedes-Benz has never been shy about charging you for the privilege of the three-pointed star, but something interesting happened with the 2026 EQE SUV lineup. They made it more affordable, cutting nearly $13,000 from the single-motor model’s price tag. Starting at $64,950, the base EQE 320+ increases engine performance, with Mercedes claiming a half-second improvement in acceleration....Read More
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Miami Community Newspapers is your go-to source for Miami community news, offering daily updates, podcasts, and multimedia content. Covering local events, business updates, and lifestyle features across Miami-Dade County, our family-owned media company publishes a variety of neighborhood publications both online and in print. Explore Miami’s culture through our exclusive community podcasts, magazines, and newsletters.