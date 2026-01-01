Having trouble viewing this email? Click here to view in browser. To unsubscribe, click here . No More Delays. No More Excuses. We Want Results! Enough is enough! Miami-Dade County has a traffic problem, and everybody knows it. The residents know it. The business owners know it. The people sitting in their cars every morning and afternoon certainly know it. And our elected officials know it. So why are we still talking about the same problems year after year? We have 2.8 million residents trying to get to work, take their children to school, operate businesses and get home to their families. Instead, they’re spending hours sitting on the Palmetto Expressway, the Dolphin Expressway, US-1, Kendall Drive, Bird Road and dozens of other roads that seem to get worse every year. And what do we hear from government? Another study. Another consultant. Another meeting. Another promise. Enough with the promises. Where are the results? We don’t need another politician telling us traffic is a problem. We already know that. We need somebody willing to fix it. Read More Join us at our upcoming events! Our Publications: Life After Prostate Cancer: Carlos Ribero, Chip Black & Bill Duquette | Michael Miller What happens after prostate cancer treatment? Host Michael Miller and guests Carlos Ribero, Chip Black, and Bill Duquette share their personal experiences with PSA testing, diagnosis, treatment, and the physical and emotional realities of life afterward.



Their candid conversation explores prostatectomy, radiation, hormone therapy, second opinions, and recovery. The men speak openly about incontinence, catheter use, erectile dysfunction, changes in intimacy, and how a diagnosis can affect partners and families.



Carlos describes discovering an elevated PSA after several years without blood work, while Bill and Chip recount how changes in their PSA readings led to further evaluation. Michael reflects on his own diagnosis and treatment, subsequent complications, and the experiences behind his book, What Comes After Survival.



Throughout the discussion, the panel returns to the importance of communication: telling loved ones, finding clinicians you trust, asking questions, and connecting with other men who understand the experience. Watch Now Miamees On Fire: Michael Miller, Newly Published Author & Publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers Watch Now The Wonder Woman: Luly B. Carreras on Business, Life & Personal Growth Watch Community News Profiles: Ashley Hughes of Miami Marriott Dadeland | Lorin Nussbaum Watch Law, Leadership & Leaving a Legacy | More Than a Woman Watch Grant Miller Here: PACE Spartans Media Productions Class Watch Grant Miller Here: Arbie J. Nickerson & Tanisha Johnbaptiste | American Music Initiative and Leadership Miami Watch Grant Miller Takes Us Inside the 2026 SebastianStrong Gala in Miami Watch Your Estate Is Set. But Is Your Family Protected From Probate? You have built a remarkable life. A beautiful home. Investment portfolios. A business, perhaps, and a family you would do anything to protect. But here is the question most high-net-worth families in South Florida never think to ask: What happens to all of it the moment you are gone? Read More The Cancer Story He Never Told Miami publisher Michael Lee Miller opens up about prostate cancer, family loss and the emotional toll of keeping his diagnosis to himself

For decades, Michael Lee Miller helped others tell their stories as co-publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. In his new memoir, What Comes After Survival: A Memoir of Prostate Cancer, Marriage, and the Silence Men Keep, Miller writes about the story he kept to himself: his prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, the complications that came years later, and the silence that strained his marriage to his wife, Susan.

The book was released today, Nov. 17, during “Movember,” an annual campaign in which men grow mustaches to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research, treatment, and support programs, as well as other men’s health issues. Read More