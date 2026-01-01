Having trouble viewing this email? Click here to view in browser. To unsubscribe, click here . Miami-Dade Keeps Growing. Where Is the Infrastructure? Miami-Dade County keeps growing. More buildings, more cars, more apartments, more businesses and more people. Everywhere you look, another construction crane is in the sky, another development is being announced and another piece of land is being transformed. I have lived in Miami my entire life. I went to school here, raised my children here and watched this county grow into one of the most important communities in America. I love seeing Miami-Dade succeed. But I have a serious question for our county leaders: Are we building the infrastructure to support all this growth, or are we just approving development and hoping everything works out? Read More Our Publications: Florida Property Management Strategies - Lidiala de la Rosa & U.S. Century Bank Meet Lidiala de la Rosa, president of Florida Property Management Strategies, a company dedicated to supporting community associations and board members with the guidance they need to manage day-to-day operations effectively. Serving communities throughout South

Florida, Lidiala built her business to fill a gap she experienced firsthand, ensuring associations receive the structure, consistency, and support they deserve.



As the company has grown, building the right systems and team has been essential. With support from U.S. Century Bank, Florida Property Management Strategies has been able to streamline operations, onboard new associations efficiently, and access the financial tools

needed to support continued growth.



From opening accounts within days to securing funding for capital improvements, the partnership has played a key role in helping the business deliver reliable service to the communities it serves.



For Lidiala, the difference is clear: it’s not just about transactions; it’s about having a banking partner that is responsive, accessible, and invested in long-term success. Watch Now The Community Voice: Understanding Florida Prepaid with Ann Fonts Watch Now Podcast/Shows Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence | The Community Voice with Fara Sax Watch More Than a Woman | Building Success in South Florida Real Estate with Isael Prieto Watch Real Estate with Coldwell Banker Realty | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight Watch Grant Miller Here! Grant Miller Here: James Hawkins, Cutler Bay Town Council Seat 1 Watch Grant Miller Here: Arbie J. Nickerson & Tanisha Johnbaptiste | American Music Initiative and Leadership Miami Watch From Miami to the UAE: Exploring the Next Business Connection Watch Your Estate Is Set. But Is Your Family Protected From Probate? You have built a remarkable life. A beautiful home. Investment portfolios. A business, perhaps, and a family you would do anything to protect. But here is the question most high-net-worth families in South Florida never think to ask: What happens to all of it the moment you are gone? Read More Under the Hood with Grant Miller! Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon: a family wagon With 577 Horsepower The station wagon has never been the first choice for most Miami drivers looking for a luxury performance vehicle. SUVs have largely taken over that role. But Mercedes-AMG has produced a compelling argument for keeping the wagon alive with the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon. This is a car that combines serious performance, plug-in hybrid capability and the practicality of a five-passenger wagon. Read More