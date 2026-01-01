Meet Lidiala de la Rosa, president of Florida Property Management Strategies, a company dedicated to supporting community associations and board members with the guidance they need to manage day-to-day operations effectively. Serving communities throughout South
Florida, Lidiala built her business to fill a gap she experienced firsthand, ensuring associations receive the structure, consistency, and support they deserve.
As the company has grown, building the right systems and team has been essential. With support from U.S. Century Bank, Florida Property Management Strategies has been able to streamline operations, onboard new associations efficiently, and access the financial tools
needed to support continued growth.
From opening accounts within days to securing funding for capital improvements, the partnership has played a key role in helping the business deliver reliable service to the communities it serves.
For Lidiala, the difference is clear: it’s not just about transactions; it’s about having a banking partner that is responsive, accessible, and invested in long-term success.