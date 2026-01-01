Miami publisher Michael Lee Miller opens up about prostate cancer, family loss and the emotional toll of keeping his diagnosis to himself
For decades, Michael Lee Miller helped others tell their stories as co-publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. In his new memoir, What Comes After Survival: A Memoir of Prostate Cancer, Marriage, and the Silence Men Keep, Miller writes about the story he kept to himself: his prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, the complications that came years later, and the silence that strained his marriage to his wife, Susan.
The book was released today, Nov. 17, during “Movember,” an annual campaign in which men grow mustaches to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research, treatment, and support programs, as well as other men’s health issues.